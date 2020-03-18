Cinch announces BTCC team sponsorship

THE online car-buying and selling service Cinch will be sponsoring a team at this season’s British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

The Laser Tools Racing team, headed by 2017 champion Ash Sutton and Aiden Moffat, enter the 2020 championship after finishing the previous season in 13th place.

The men’s determination to succeed immediately caught Cinch’s eye – and as a young, ambitious brand intent on continuing its growth to ultimately become best-in-class, the racing duo were the perfect match to bring Cinch brand values to life.

Created in response to consumer research, Cinch gives its users genuine flexibility when searching for cars by incorporating questions such as the height of the driver, the typical length of journeys, and vehicle must-haves to find options that genuinely suit people’s needs. This results in better curated leads for dealers which help to increase conversion rates and reduce inefficiency.

An exciting year

Bob Moffat, team principal of Laser Tools Racing, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Cinch as a partner. It is going to be an exciting year for all involved.

‘Motorsport is a serious business and the British Touring Car Championship is one of the most popular and famous motor racing championships in the world.

‘It is commitments from partners like Cinch that make it all possible, and our drivers are looking forward to a professional relationship with a progressive and exciting company.’

Haydn Dibble, commercial director at Cinch, added: ‘The Laser Tools team is a natural fit for the Cinch brand. In essence, we are both at the start of an amazing journey and can now share the experience together.’

From the left in our picture are Aiden Moffat and Ash Sutton with Haydn Dibble, commercial director at Cinch.

