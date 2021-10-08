Citroen adds personalisation options to Ami ahead of British release next year

Citroen has added a number of personalisation options for customers ordering its quirky Ami EV.

The French manufacturer has already taken over 1,000 reservations on the tiny vehicle – just two weeks after announcing plans to sell it in Britain.

Now, ahead of the move, the firm has added several new personalised options on the car in its existing European markets.

The enhanced personalisation collection includes a series of decorative graphics in six new patterns designed by the Citroen team.

They are ‘Jungle’, which gives the Ami a wild side; ‘Tutti Frutti’ which Citroen say is ‘for your five-a-day’; the ever-so-‘British Globetrotter’; ‘Camo’ for a techno look; ‘Tribe’ for nature-lovers and ‘Trendy’ to keep it chic.

Customers in France can even create bespoke designs from their own photos to display on their Ami.

Drivers can easily apply the stickers themselves with the help of instructions contained in the accessories pack when delivered to their home.

Full details on UK customisation options, pricing and specifications will be confirmed at a later date.

The Ami is expected to launch in Britain in Spring 2022.

Best personalised Amis

‘Cindy Forever’

‘Flames Hot Rod’

‘British GlobeTrotter’

‘Camo custom’

‘I love my cats’