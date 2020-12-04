Citroen is cutting the prices of key models at the same time as updating the trim levels.

The overhaul sees the C1 city car up to £700 cheaper, starting at £10,315, and the new C3 supermini and C3 Aircross SUV available respectively at up to £1,175 and £1,775 less, starting at £15,105 and £19,670.

Trim levels will now start at the entry-level ‘Live’, followed by ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’, with ‘Sense Plus’ and ‘Shine Plus’ available on some models.

The reductions are part of the manufacturer’s ‘Fair Pricing’ strategy, with the new trims replacing ‘Touch’, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’.

The most popular models, including C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, will have a new ‘C-Series’ trim with an enhanced specification available for online buyers.

All of them can be configured and ordered online via the Citroen Store, with some viewable in a ‘virtual showroom’, giving customers live tours of cars.

The C1 is available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and manual gearbox across the range.

The C3 and C3 Aircross have various petrol engines and one diesel engine plus a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Grand C4 SpaceTourer, meanwhile, starts at £26,210 – down by £1,250 – with a wider variety of diesel engines alongside petrol, similar to the C5 Aircross, which starts at £24,335 – a £1,320 reduction – and now has LED headlights as standard plus Citroen’s Safety Pack.

First customer deliveries are expected early in 2021.