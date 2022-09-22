Citroen to give first 2,000 customers of Ami free electric charging

Citroen has opened order books for its Ami electric quadricycle and is giving the first 2,000 buyers free charging.

Prices kick off at £7,495 for the quirky two-seater EV while PCP packages start at just £19.99 a month.

A commercial variant with a 140kg payload called My Ami Cargo comes it at £7,995.

For the first 2,000 customers who place an order, Citroen is offering three months free charging through Ubitricity’s 5,400-strong on-street charging network.

The partnership between Citroen and the Shell-owned firm will make charging easier for owners who don’t have off-street parking, said the carmaker.

As part of orders books opening, Citroen has also announced a service package for the Ami.

‘My Ami Care’ comprises an extended vehicle warranty, battery warranty and extended breakdown cover depending on the chosen package length.

Packages will be available ranging from two to five years in duration, and are initially only available to customers who buy an Ami in cash.

Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce said ‘Ami 100 per cent electric represents genuine innovation in urban transport.

‘It is an example of Citroen at its best – affordable electric mobility for all and I can’t wait to see customers out in them on UK roads.

‘In addition, My Ami Care provides peace of mind to customers and offers the flexibility to create a package tailored to each customer’s need.’

On the Ubitricity collaboration, Druce said: ‘With this partnership, we wish to provide our UK buyers with a hassle-free, affordable solution to charge their Ami.

‘This is in line with Citroen’s philosophy of providing electric vehicles with a customer-centric approach where the notion of care is very present.’

The Ami is powered by a 5.5kWh battery and has a range of up to 46 miles. The top speed is 28mph.

It’s available exclusively through Citroen’s online showroom where buyers can place a test drive request (which an Ami specialist dealer fulfils) and their order.

The purchased car is then delivered to the customer’s home or can be collected from the dealer.

The current ordering time is 14 weeks.