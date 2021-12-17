Citygate Automotive’s flagship VW dealership gets £2m-plus transformation to bring in Skoda

Citygate Automotive has finished a £2m-plus transformation of its flagship dealership in Brentford to bring the Volkswagen and Skoda brands under one roof.

The work by the Car Dealer Top 100 group took 16 months to complete, with the dealership staying open to customers throughout the refurbishment.

Citygate said it made it one of the first sites in the UK to showcase both marques under the same roof.

The four-floor showroom, which is Europe’s largest VW dealership, boasts a large choice of new and used vehicles as well as a heritage and performance car display as part of the new features.

Commenting on West London Volkswagen and Skoda’s official reopening, Citygate West London’s divisional director, Daniel Stone, said: ‘We are delighted to relaunch this fantastic sales, service and experience centre to our customers, along with welcoming Skoda to the building.

‘Under usual circumstances, this would have been a major undertaking but the impact of the pandemic has made this all the more challenging.

‘Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our staff and contractors, we were still able to trade during the project, and we now look forward to welcoming customers back to the showroom in all its glory.’

Citygate has 14 dealerships across London and the Home Counties, representing Volkswagen, VW Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, Seat, Cupra and Kia, and employs more than 650 staff.