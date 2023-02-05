Classic Porsche dealer to stand trial for fraud over £40,000 sale of 911 Targa

A car dealer who specialises in vintage Porsches is to stand trial on fraud charges relating to a £40,000 sale.

Ciaran Joseph Woods, 45, of Crawfordsburn, Maghera, Co Derry, is said to have defrauded a customer to whom he sold a 911 3.2 Targa.

Coleraine Crown Court was told on Friday (Feb 3) that Woods – who owns Woods 911 Ltd and whose trading address is given as Craigadick Road in Maghera – claimed that the car was reliable and fully refurbished, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

However, the opposite is said to have been the case, with six charges brought under the Fraud Act 2006 and Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

They include engaging in misleading commercial practices and fraud by false representation.

According to the charge sheet, it’s alleged that the 911 that Woods had agreed to sell for £40,000 would be completely restored.

However, it’s claimed that it wasn’t, thereby enabling Woods to make a gain for himself or another or to cause loss to the buyer or to expose him to a risk of loss.

The offences are all claimed to have been committed between January and August 2017. He denies the charges.

A trial date of Monday, May 22 was set by Judge Neil Rafferty KC, subject to a review taking place on Friday, February 17.

No details were given regarding bail.

Woods 911 styles itself on its Twitter profile as ‘a classic and historic Porsche specialist’ that buys, sells and restores ‘some of the world’s finest classic Porsches’.

Main image via Google Street View

