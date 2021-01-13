Some non-essential businesses in Scotland will no longer be able to offer click-and-collect services from Saturday.

Speaking in Holyrood, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said today rules surrounding click-and-collect services will be tightened to reduce the reasons for Scots to leave home and interact with others.

From Saturday, only retailers selling essentials, such as clothing, baby equipment and books, will be able to offer collection services.

It’s unclear if this includes car dealers at this stage – but it certainly appears to be the case.

Legal experts Lawgistics told Car Dealer: ‘It does seem, like in Northern Ireland, click-and-collect for car dealers will be off the menu. However, we will need to wait and see and we may be surprised, especially as car dealers north of the border have benefited from less restriction than car dealers in the rest of the UK.’

Car Dealer is seeking further clarification.

For those businesses allowed to continue, the first minister said ‘staggered appointments’ will be needed to end queuing, as well as not allowing people inside premises.

The first minister said: ‘I know that businesses affected by this change will be disappointed and that many have gone to great lengths to make services as safe as possible.

‘But we must reduce as far as is possible the reasons people have just now for leaving home and coming into contact with others.

‘I welcome the actions of those businesses that have voluntarily suspended click and collect and tightened their procedures in relation to face coverings.’

Sturgeon also said that Scotland’s lockdown restrictions appear to be having an effect.

She said the rise in new daily cases seen around the turn of the year has slowed down.

However, she said there is ‘no room for complacency’.

‘It is too soon to be entirely confident that the situation is stabilising.

‘Even if it is, this will only be because of lockdown – it is not, unfortunately, an indication that it is safe to ease it yet in any way.’

The announcement comes as click-and-collect comes under increased scrutiny in England.

Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn has called for it to be scrapped for non-essential retailers amid rising Covid infection cases.

John Lewis has already cancelled all click-and-collect services in an attempt to ‘avoid non essential travel’.

Car dealer bosses have told Car Dealer axing click-and-collect would be of huge concern.

Car dealers in England have been able to offer click-and-collect services since May 2020.

This story will be updated as more news comes in