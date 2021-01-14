There’s a glimmer of hope for Scottish car dealers today, as the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) believes click-and-collect may still be allowed from Saturday.

Yesterday, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced click-and-collect services for all non-essential retail would be banned from Saturday.

It will leave only shops selling essential goods – such as homeware, clothes, baby equipment and books – being allowed to offer click-and-collect to customers in staggered appointments to reduce contact among members of the public.

The SMTA is hoping click-and-collect can continue for dealers too as they can easily offer staggered appointments outside – especially as they have been operating in this fashion for months.

Citing a source within the government, SMTA chief executive Sandy Burgess told Car Dealer that ‘outdoor car lots are currently essential retail in Level 4 restrictions’, and as has been the case since before Christmas, customers should not be browsing cars on forecourts under these restrictions.

However, his source also said that in line with the new click-and-collect regulations coming into force on Saturday, customers WILL be allowed to collect a purchased vehicle from a car dealer or collect a vehicle for a repair, service or MOT.

The SMTA has asked the Scottish government for an official statement on this to clear up the confusion.

The announcement yesterday sparked confusion across the motor industry as while the motor trade falls into ‘non-essential’ retail, guidance on the Scottish government’s website seemed to be contradictory and implied click-and-collect for car dealers could continue.

That guidance – which said it was ok for the public to leave their home to pick up a newly purchased vehicle – was believed to have been old and not updated at the time of the first minster’s announcement.

Both the SMTA and SMMT said they are in conversations with the Scottish government last night to urgently seek clarification for confused car dealers on this.

The SMMT issued an update on its website yesterday that suggested click-and-collect was not allowed for car dealers, but it later back-tracked and said it wanted to seek ‘further clarification’.

Car Dealer will be keeping a close eye on developments.