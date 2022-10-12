Click Dealer – Dealer Management System of the Year 2022

Running a busy car dealership can make keeping on top of everything a tough task – which is why a good Dealer Management System (DMS) is vital.

This category looks for the very best systems which can make dealers’ lives easier and stress-free.

Last year’s winner does exactly that – and it’s taken the top gong once again!

Acquired by Evolution Funding Group last year, it would appear Click Dealer is going from strength to strength.

CEO Ollie Moxham was over the moon with the award, saying: ‘It’s a fantastic achievement – I know the team are going to be really proud of it. And the fact that it’s voted for by car dealers is really great.

‘A lot of time, energy and effort goes in the DMS as a product and a service, and it’s forever being upgraded. This win is a great accolade for us to promote during the next year.’

Click Dealer also impressed dealers in other areas of the motor trade suppliers section, and snatched highly commended gongs in Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year and Website Provider for Independent Dealers.

‘That’s the beauty of Click Dealer,’ said Moxham, ‘in that we’ve got multiple offerings.

‘I know the the consumer lead generation award will be greatly received and our digital marketing team worked really hard to generate leads and some new business for our dealers – they’re a relatively new department and they’re always hungry to try to achieve more awards and get some recognition there.

‘And the Website Provider for Independent Dealers awards is another core product here at Click, and one which the majority of our customers utilise.

‘Massive, massive accolades across the board.’

Why does Moxham think Click Dealer has impressed dealers across the board this year?

‘Compared to our competitors who often just focus on one product, we’ve got multiple products that are all integrated. Therefore, what dealers get with Click is a one-stop solution to run their businesses, backed up by our fantastic customer service team which always get glowing reviews.’

You can watch the interview in full in the video at the top of this post.