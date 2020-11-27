Codeweavers​ has made Andrew Gill its head of lender products.

The automotive software provider ​said he would be working closely with lenders to help identify new opportunities to support their business.

Gill, who has 12 years’ experience of the automotive sector in the UK and abroad, said: ‘Codeweavers has an exciting role to play in supporting the growing demand for e-commerce solutions in automotive and I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of that journey.​ ​

He spent several years at ​Daimler Financial Services and most recently was based in California as director of product management at digital platform provider AutoGravity Corporation.

‘Lenders play a vital part in the e-commerce journey and Codeweavers will be a partner to help them improve efficiency, acquire new customers and retain existing customers,’ he added.

Codeweavers commercial director Shaun Harris said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the team. He has a fantastic breadth of experience that will help to shape our lender solutions.

‘As lender challenges change and new opportunities present themselves, we want to be at the forefront of developing solutions to help our key partners, and Andrew will lead that drive.’