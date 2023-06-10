Cool products that really click – and tick

As the days get brighter and warmer, it’s an ideal time to get out and explore, which is why many of the products here will help you to experience the great outdoors.

But for good measure, we’ve also got some very snazzy trainers that we reckon are worth a gander.

Canyon CFR Aeroad Tokyo Edition (£8,999)

Canyon’s CFR Aeroad is the firm’s tip-top racing bike. It’s used by the pros, too, because of its super-lightweight nature and cutting-edge drivetrain.

The bike only weighs 1.752kg, with components such as a deep-profile seat post helping to shed weight.

But if that’s not enough for you, then the standout Tokyo Edition might be up your street.

Inspired by manga art – you might know it from comic books – it’s a racing bike that really stands out from the crowd. The £8,999 starting price definitely stands out, too…

Suunto Vertical GPS watch (From £545)

If you’re heading out on an adventure then you’ll want the proper equipment – right down to the watch that you wear.

That’s where the Suunto Vertical GPS sports watch comes in, which brings offline maps so that you can go here, there and everywhere.

It’s solar-powered, too, so there’s no need to charge it up each night, ensuring you’ve always got key information to hand whenever you need it.

R5 Turbo Trainers €265 (circa £230)

Trainers and cars go hand in hand, which is probably why Renault has released a new limited-edition pair of shoes designed to link to the new R5 Turbo.

The shoes – which are limited to 960 pairs – each have an NFC chip that contains key information such as their material and how they were made.

All pairs are full leather and feature an eye- catching colour combination – the laces are a nod to the car’s seat belts, in fact.

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX £1,999

Televisions might spring to mind when you think of Panasonic, but it’s actually a company that has a great handle on the camera market as well.

Its new Lumix S5IIX is a full-frame camera built around a compact body, which means it’s got big-camera quality but is easy to travel with.

It has a 24.2-megapixel sensor for crystal-clear shots, while a flip-out screen makes it great for videoing, too.

