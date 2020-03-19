Coronavirus: More dealer groups give reassurances to customers

MORE dealership groups have sent out messages to reassure the public that they are doing all they can to contain the spread of coronavirus as well as make it easier to buy cars during the pandemic.

In a statement on the Hendy Group website, chief executive Paul Hendy, pictured above in an update posted on YouTube, writes: ‘I wanted to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure the business continues to operate as normally as possible in light of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

‘Our priority is the health and well-being of our customers and colleagues at this time.’

He adds that staff have been reminded about protocols in line with government guidelines, with changes being brought in across the business to try to reduce the virus spreading, including stopping handshakes.

In the YouTube message to customers, he says it’s ‘business as usual’ as he outlines how the company can help them, including organising test drives from home. Personalised video instructions to cars for sale are also being offered.

He also reminds people of all the ways they can still get in touch without visiting a dealership – website, social media, live chat, telephone and email.

In addition, Hendy emphasises the part it plays in the areas where people live, saying: ‘During this difficult time, we do not underestimate the important role that we have to play within our local communities and supporting those around us that may be vulnerable. If you believe that we can support you or someone you know at this time, please don’t hesitate to reach out.’

Meanwhile, in a statement received today by Car Dealer Magazine, Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: ‘To date, it has very much been business as usual at our dealerships across both sales and aftersales. Sales have been good but clearly will be impacted by events from now on in.

‘We are maintaining stringent hygiene procedures across the group to protect colleagues and customers, which follow Public Health England advice, including regular hand-washing and the thorough cleaning of the control surfaces of cars before and after commencing work.

‘We are updating colleagues regularly as we review and amend our policies to react to an ever-changing situation.’

Handshakes have been temporarily stopped by JCT600 as well, whose chief executive John Tordoff said in a statement today that all of the retail group’s sites were open for business in-store and online.

‘In these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that common sense prevails,’ he says, adding that the group had ‘taken significant steps’ in the battle to contain coronavirus by following all the government’s guidelines and would continue doing so. Social movement within the business has also been restricted for the safety of everyone.

