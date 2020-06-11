Very few drivers are going to take full advantage of the six-month extension to MOT tests, according to new research for RAC Approved Garages out today (June 11).

What’s more, they want to keep their vehicles properly maintained during the pandemic.

Just 14 per cent of the 2,200 drivers surveyed between May 17 and 24 said they will use all the extra six months automatically added to MOT due dates, and 44 per cent plan on getting their car checked as normal.

Of the drivers who don’t plan on using the full MOT extension, more than half – 52 per cent – cite wanting to ensure essential safety checks are carried out at the right time, while two-fifths are confident their cars are in good working order and want them to pass their MOTs as soon as possible.

However, 16 per cent say they are ensuring their MOT tests are carried out sooner rather than later because they fear there will be a huge backlog as the lockdown eases further.

What was concerning, said RAC Approved Garages, was that of those planning on making use of all six months of the MOT extension, 83 per cent said it was because they were confident their vehicle was roadworthy.

Meanwhile, of all the drivers polled, more than a quarter (27 per cent) said they didn’t even know about the extension.

Nearly half (47 per cent) still planned on getting their car serviced regardless of lockdown status, while more than a third (37 per cent) said they would only do so when the lockdown was completely lifted – and 13 per cent said they’d delay their service to coincide with a later MOT.

Of those waiting for the lockdown to be lifted further, nearly half (48 per cent) said they were delaying a service because they were worried about visiting garages during the coronavirus outbreak.

The RAC has published a new code of conduct for its 500-strong network of Approved Garages setting out what member garages must do to keep customers and colleagues safe during the pandemic. Most (70 per cent) also offer collection and delivery services.

Head of RAC Motoring Services Adam O’Neill said: ‘Since the coronavirus lockdown took effect, hundreds of thousands of vehicles every month have been missing their normal MOTs and in turn there’s a risk that more unroadworthy cars are now on our roads, especially as many more of us are now driving compared to March.

‘It’s encouraging therefore to see that a large proportion of people we surveyed clearly care about the condition of their cars and aren’t being put off from getting them through their MOTs or serviced as normal.

‘But at the same time there understandably remains some drivers who are worried about how safe it is to visit a garage during the pandemic.

‘The key to encouraging drivers to book MOTs and servicing as they normally would is to reassure them that garages have made the right adjustments to keep them and their staff safe.’

Will the government cancel the MOT extension?