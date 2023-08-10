Cox Automotive staff rough it to raise money for Shelter

Staff from Cox Automotive raised more than £2,300 for a housing and homelessness charity by holding a sleepout.

It took place at Manheim Auction Services’ Bristol base and was one of a series of events aimed at raising £25,000 this year for charity partner Shelter.

Volunteers spent an uncomfortable night in sleeping bags on the auction hall’s draughty floor, which Cox said highlighted the plight that many people found themselves in when they become homeless.

Ahead of the sleepout, a Shelter volunteer told the participants about the struggles faced by people across the UK and how the charity helps.

A Citroen donated by Hendy Group and auctioned by Manheim contributed £1,100 to the total, while the rest came from sponsorship.

Sam Panayides, Cox Automotive’s sales director who joined 10 colleagues for the sleepout, said: ‘The sleepout and talk from Shelter was a great way of discovering more about the charity’s work and the plight faced by so many people in the UK.

‘I feel so proud to be part of a team that was more than willing to take part and make its mark.’

She added: ‘Of course, when the event was finished, we could all return to our safe and comfortable homes – a luxury that millions of people facing homelessness or unfit and unsafe housing sadly do not have.’

Shelter helps people in housing need by providing advice and practical assistance.

It also campaigns for better investment in housing, as well as for laws and policies to improve the lives of people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Anyone wishing to donate to Cox’s campaign can do so here.