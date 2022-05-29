Log in
Crayford & Abbs leads the way for North Norfolk Marathon with Nissan Leaf

  • Nissan dealer Crayford & Abbs in Holt supported this month’s Mammoth Marathon
  • The dealership supplied the lead car in the form of an all-electric Nissan Leaf
  • Managing director Kevin Abbs drove the car leading the marathon

Time 11:26 am, May 29, 2022

A North Norfolk car dealer supported its local marathon by supplying the lead car for the event.

Crayford & Abbs Nissan showroom in Holt provided an all-electric Nissan Leaf for the ‘Mammoth Marathon’ on May 15.

Hundreds of runners took part in a full 26-mile course, tackling a coastal route from Sea Palling to Sheringham.

Meanwhile, other participants embarking on a half marathon starting in Mundesley and also finishing in Sheringham.

Kevin Abbs, managing director of Crayford and Abbs drove the Nissan Leaf as it led the marathon.

He said: ‘We’re so pleased to have been involved with the Mammoth Marathon.

‘The all-electric Nissan LEAF was the ideal choice to lead the hundreds of runners as it has zero tailpipe emissions.

‘Myself and the whole team were extremely proud to see the LEAF take the lead for such a major local event.’

