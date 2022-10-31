Cumbrian Mercedes dealership to close with German brand advising customers to use online service instead

Mercedes-Benz of South Lakes is to end its sales operations at the end of this year, with customers advised to buy cars online instead.

The dealership, in Ulverston, Cumbria, will cease selling new and used models from December but will continue running an aftersales programme.

The site will also still be home to service operations after the change, the North West Evening Mail reports.

Announcing the news, a spokesman for Mercedes-Benz advised customers to instead use the firm’s online showroom service.

The news means that customers wanting to buy a car in person will be facing a 120 mile round-trip to Preston to visit their nearest Mercedes showroom.

On its closure, a spokesman for Mercedes-Benz said: ‘Mercedes-Benz of South Lakes will remain open for after-sales and service customers in the local area, however, new and used car sales will cease from that site at the end of the year.

‘Customers wishing to purchase new or Approved Used Mercedes-Benz can visit the retailer in Preston or Bolton or view all existing UK new and used car stock on our Online Showroom.’

Among those unhappy with the decision was Shirley-Ann Wilson, a local councillor for Ulverston East, who conceded the move was a ‘sign of the times’.

She said: ‘This is very disappointing news for Ulverston and I know many people, both customers and staff, will be affected by this.

‘A few people I know drive their cars and always speak well of the setup.

‘But I also know people who buy cars online and I guess it’s a sign of the times. I would urge and encourage people to buy local rather than online.’

Fellow councillor, Mark Wilson, added: ‘The garage has been a useful motor trade addition to the services in Ulverston.

‘They have been good neighbours and helpful charity partners.

‘Their car sales model always was a national base with cars coming in and going out all over the place as well as a source for locals to work with.

‘No doubt that these are challenging times for businesses and their business models, methods of working will always need to be under review.

‘I am pleased that repairs and aftersales services are planned to be maintained, that should enable jobs to be retained at garages which service cars for Mercedes.’