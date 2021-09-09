Dacia reshuffle sees head of sales become firm’s new brand director

Dacia has announced its head of sales, Luke Broad, is to become the firm’s new brand director from the beginning of next month.

Effective from October 1, the move will see Broad take overall responsibility for leading and achieving Dacia’s strong ambitions across its north territory, which includes the UK, Ireland, Cyprus, and Malta.

He is tasked with delivering volume, profit, quality, and market share objectives.

The promotion marks the culmination of 11 years of work for Broad, who initially joined the Renault Group as an intern in 2010.

Since then he has worked his way through the company, taking on a number of different roles.

He has been working for Dacia since 2019, when he was appointed head of brand.

Earlier this year, he was made the brand’s head of sales in the UK but will now move up the ladder once again.

Broad said: ‘I am very excited to be appointed as Dacia brand director for the north territory.

‘Having spent my entire professional career with the group, I am proud to lead a brand that offers reliable and robust vehicles, all for the best value.

‘Our brand is moving in an exciting direction, most recently announcing our new identity and the all-new Dacia Jogger, our seven-seat family car.

‘I am looking forward to working with the team as we progress the brand towards its next chapter.’

Commenting on Broad’s appointment, Xavier Martinet, senior vice president, marketing, sales and operations said: ‘I am pleased that Luke will be taking on this senior position and challenge with Dacia.

‘Luke’s career progression in the group is testament to his tenacity, leadership values and results-driven track record.

‘I look forward to working with Luke in his new capacity and continuing to collaborate with the Dacia team and all those that support across the group in the north territory.’