Dale Wyatt – Outstanding Achievement Winner 2024

This special award has been created to recognise someone in the car industry who has made an outstanding achievement.

This year’s winner is one of the most respected and admired individuals in the automotive world – it’s director Suzuki UK and Ireland, Dale Wyatt.

His work spans the new and used car trades and he’s been described as one of the most inspirational automotive leaders around.

Wyatt is loved by car dealers and car manufacturers and in September announced he would be taking early retirement next March from a role he’s held for nearly two decades.

But there’s more to Wyatt than just heading up a brilliant business.

He has also been stunningly candid in describing how he has been going through the bereavement process after his wife passed away last year, and how he is living with Parkinson’s.

He describes living with the degenerative disease as his ‘reluctant passenger’ and something that inhabits his body but ‘doesn’t define me’.

The team at Car Dealer have heard from numerous people who say his words on dealing with bereavement and living with Parkinson’s have been ‘truly inspirational’.

Founder and editor in chief of Car Dealer, James Baggott, said: ‘I’m sure everyone will join us on congratulating Dale on his award – it couldn’t be any more well deserved!

‘As he heads into early retirement, we’re not just celebrating his achievements but also the strength and honesty he’s shown along the way. Dale, you’ve left a lasting legacy, and we wish you all the best for the future.’

Collecting the special award, Wyatt said: ‘I am delighted, humbled and very proud to be the recipient of the Car Dealer Outstanding Achievement award.

‘Many thanks to James Baggott and his team for this strong recognition and I hope to work with you all again at some point in the future.’

Wyatt will be taking early retirement from the Suzuki brand with effect from next March, handing over to David Kateley, although he will remain active as a consultant in the automotive industry.