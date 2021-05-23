Data experts Cazana rolls out new-look website and branding

Automotive data experts, Cazana, has unveiled a new logo and website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

Cazana’s website gets a fresh, bold new look and has been optimised for desktop, mobile, or tablet devices.

Among the improvements is access to essential information about Cazana’s services as well as informative e-books and case studies.

The website also boasts a blog and resource centre, amongst other helpful content.

Cazana said the rebrand is ‘an opportunity to showcase the business plan for global expansion’ and ‘highlight advancements’ in its technology and commercial progress.

Tom Wood, Cazana CEO, said: ‘This rebrand represents a significant step in the company’s evolution.

‘The new brand reflects our significant progress with UK customers across retail, insurance and lending sectors and our aspiration to be the global vehicle data provider.

‘Whilst we’ve always been well known for trustworthy, accurate, credible data and industry knowledge, this new brand better encompasses this and is much more appropriate for the next step of the Cazana journey – taking our automotive insights global to support businesses and consumers worldwide.’