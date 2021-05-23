Log in

Data experts Cazana rolls out new-look website and branding

  • New logo and website are part of the brand overhaul
  • Website optimised for desktop, mobile and tablet devices
  • Refresh ‘showcases plan for global expansion’

Time 23 mins ago

Automotive data experts, Cazana, has unveiled a new logo and website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

Cazana’s website gets a fresh, bold new look and has been optimised for desktop, mobile, or tablet devices.

Among the improvements is access to essential information about Cazana’s services as well as informative e-books and case studies.

The website also boasts a blog and resource centre, amongst other helpful content.

Cazana said the rebrand is ‘an opportunity to showcase the business plan for global expansion’ and ‘highlight advancements’ in its technology and commercial progress.

Tom Wood, Cazana CEO, said: ‘This rebrand represents a significant step in the company’s evolution.

‘The new brand reflects our significant progress with UK customers across retail, insurance and lending sectors and our aspiration to be the global vehicle data provider.

‘Whilst we’ve always been well known for trustworthy, accurate, credible data and industry knowledge, this new brand better encompasses this and is much more appropriate for the next step of the Cazana journey – taking our automotive insights global to support businesses and consumers worldwide.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

