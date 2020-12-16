Car maker David Brown Automotive is urging businesses to act now to be ready for new trading rules between the UK and EU from January 1, 2021.

The Silverstone-based firm, which makes bespoke performance cars with vintage British styling, has already taken action to prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31, and is now calling on others to do the same.

Sales and marketing director Michelle Gay (pictured) said: ‘We’ve been preparing for the changes that will come in the new year after the transition period ends.

‘We sell goods to the EU, so have spoken with our logistics partners to make sure new customs processes are in place for the additional paperwork requirements.

‘Our sales staff and technicians travel to the EU for work purposes several times a year, we are prepared to check whether visas and work permits are required and apply if necessary.

‘We also used gov.uk to identify changes affecting manufactured goods, such as new marking requirements and approvals to ensure we are ready to sell in the UK and EU. It was a very simple and easy process.’

Gay’s advice comes as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, continues to update gov.uk/transition with vital information to help companies understand the important actions they need to take to be ready for the start of 2021.

Support includes pre-recorded webinars taking businesses through the changes related to them.

Gay added: ‘It’s really important to start as soon as possible. Check the gov.uk website and speak to lots of professionals in various areas such as accountants, IP lawyers, logistics partners, to check you’ve got everything covered.’