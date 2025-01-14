Dealer group Arnold Clark launches luxury sub-brand aimed at selling prestige used cars

Car dealer Arnold Clark has launched a luxurious new sub-brand which which will sell prestige used cars from some of the biggest brands in the world.

Arnold Clark Luxe will see the Car Dealer Top 100 leader branch out into the world of high-end vehicles, with stock hand-picked by a leading team of specialists.

The venture has kicked off with an initial two showrooms in Manchester and Glasgow. The English site is already up and running, with bosses hoping that the dealership north of the border will be trading very soon.

The two sites will offer some of ‘the most opulent and exclusive models produced by leading car manufacturers’, including Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Porsche.

Confirming the latest news, Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark CEO and group managing director, said: ‘We are delighted to launch a new and exciting sub-brand within the Arnold Clark portfolio.

‘At Arnold Clark Luxe, we will focus on offering high-end, high-value used cars for our customers in our dedicated luxury car showrooms.

‘Our customers can expect to find a selection of luxury cars from a range of manufacturers and our expert staff will be there to ensure our customers enjoy a premium car-buying experience.’

The sites will also sell new Corvettes after Arnold Clark agreed a deal to represent the US brand last month.

Arnold Clark is the exclusive dealer for the Chevrolet-owned outfit in Scotland and is covering the North of England from its new Luxe site in Manchester.

The brand’s new C8 Stingray and C8 Z06 – both available in right-hand drive for the first time – are being launched this month.