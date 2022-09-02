Log in
Dealer group Chapelhouse creates more than 30 new jobs with redeveloped Blackpool Suzuki site

  • Chapelhouse opens new Suzuki dealership in Blackpool after extensive redevelopment of site
  • Firm creates between 35 and 40 new jobs after premises open officially last week
  • Bosses say investment into new facility is ‘second to none’

Time 12:21 pm, September 2, 2022

Dealer group Chapelhouse has created more than 30 jobs with the opening of a new showroom in Blackpool.

Chapelhouse Suzuki Blackpool officially opened last week following an extensive refurbishment of the former Evans Halshaw Peugeot site.

Work saw the showroom extended to make room for more cars than ever before, while the workshop space was also given a major upgrade.

The dealership become the group’s eight Suzuki site in the North West of England, joining others Southport, St Helens, Warrington, Wigan, Preston, Bolton and Blackburn.

The dealer group, founded in 1989, also represents Kia and MG across the region.

Bosses say they are ‘proud’ thrilled of the latest redevelopment, which has created between 35 and 40 new jobs, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

Phil Clay, Chapelhouse operations director said: ‘We are proud to become part of the local community. It will create between 35 to 40 new positions within the dealership.

‘We have eight Suzuki branches now across the North West, Chapelhouse is one of Suzuki biggest business partners and we have been associated with the Suzuki brand for 30 years.

‘Chapelhouse’s investment in both their staff and customers is second to none.’

Denis Houston, Suzuki aftersales director, added: ‘This Chapelhouse Suzuki dealership is possibly one of the best examples across the country. Suzuki customer experience is 100 per cent.’

