Dealer group Chapelhouse creates more than 30 new jobs with redeveloped Blackpool Suzuki site

Dealer group Chapelhouse has created more than 30 jobs with the opening of a new showroom in Blackpool.

Chapelhouse Suzuki Blackpool officially opened last week following an extensive refurbishment of the former Evans Halshaw Peugeot site.

Work saw the showroom extended to make room for more cars than ever before, while the workshop space was also given a major upgrade.

The dealership become the group’s eight Suzuki site in the North West of England, joining others Southport, St Helens, Warrington, Wigan, Preston, Bolton and Blackburn. The dealer group, founded in 1989, also represents Kia and MG across the region. Bosses say they are ‘proud’ thrilled of the latest redevelopment, which has created between 35 and 40 new jobs, according to the Blackpool Gazette.