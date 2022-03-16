Dealer group Drive Motor Retail unveils new employee reward scheme

Dealer group Drive Motor Retail has announced a comprehensive new employee reward scheme that aims to entice the next generation of automotive workers while also helping existing staff.

The firm, which operates Vauxhall, MG and Citroen Car and van dealerships, has revealed a new set of benefits for its staff, including extra annual leave and an enhanced referral scheme.

Every Drive employee will also automatically be entitled to two extra days of annual leave irrespective of how long they have worked for the group.

A range of health benefits are also being introduced to support the company’s focus on physical and mental wellbeing.

The package includes a healthcare cash plan, which gives access to an online GP and money towards dental treatments, health checks, physiotherapy sessions and more.

Employees will also be entitled to discounted gym memberships and online counselling sessions.

The benefits are being introduced alongside a new set of benefits for apprentices in a bid to attract the next generation of vehicle technicians.

Rob Keenan, Drive’s joint managing director, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce this new set of benefits for employees at Drive, which I believe puts us ahead of the industry standard when it comes to rewarding staff.

‘We recognise the importance of making every Drive employee feel valued and ensuring that we attract the best talent in the industry, which is something I hope the new benefits scheme will help us to do.

Stuart Harrison, joint managing director, added: ‘We had a strong year in 2021 and we know that we won’t be able to continue to grow this year without the hard work of our team, so we feel that rewarding existing employees and attracting new ones will stand us in good stead to continue with our growth plans.’

Pictured: Stuart-Harrison and Rob-Keenan, joint managing directors of Drive Motor Retail