Dealer group Glyn Hopkins gets IMI Approved status at state-of-the-art new training centre

Dealer group Glyn Hopkin is looking to the future with the opening of a new state-of-the art training centre in Chelmsford.

The Glyn Hopkin Chelmsford Training Centre began operating earlier in the year and has now been awarded IMI Approved Centre status.

To mark the occasion, the Car Dealer Top 100 firm has held a special event, which saw Michelle Barrett, IMI business development manager, handing over the Approved Centre certificate and plaque.

The honour was received by Salvatore Paci, head of technical training and development at the Glyn Hopkin Training Centre, who is now looking forward to the site training up the next generation of automotive workers.

He said: ‘As a group we are committed to staying ahead of rapidly-changing automotive technology, training our colleagues to work safely on the latest and most advanced vehicles.

‘Whether a customer has an electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered vehicle, or a petrol or diesel model with ADAS on board, we want them to know we can safely provide the highest standard of repair and maintenance.

‘We are, therefore, delighted to have achieved IMI Approved Centre status, recognising the high quality of teaching and professional development we provide to our employees from our Chelmsford Training Centre.

‘Gaining IMI Approved Centre status also sets us apart in the highly competitive recruitment marketplace. It demonstrates to existing and future employees our commitment to on-going career development.’

The new training centre, which delivers practical and theoretical learning, opened earlier this year, and demonstrates the car dealer’s focus on the fast-changing advances in automotive technology.

Bosses hope the investment will ensure that all relevant Glyn Hopkin staff, as well as other industry technicians, achieve the ‘gold standard’, especially when it comes to working on newer EV technology.

Discussing the benefits of IMI accreditation in achieving this, Kevin Finn, the body’s executive chair, said: ‘As a forward-looking dealer group, Glyn Hopkin must be congratulated for planning ahead to fill the skills gap with highly trained EV and ADAS-qualified technicians.

‘The IMI courses run at the Glyn Hopkin Chelmsford Training Centre are delivered to the highest standard, with a clear focus on upskilling and future-proofing the workforce.’