Dealer group Hendy extends sponsorship with Hampshire Cricket

Dealer group Hendy has extended its partnership with Hampshire County Cricket Club for the 2022 season.

The deal will see the firm’s branding continue to appear on the Hampshire Hawks kit in the T20 Vitality Blast, starting from their first game on Friday.

The logo will also be displayed on the club’s kit in the 50-over Royal London One-Day Cup, which begins in August.

Hampshire’s mascot, Hawky, will also be driven around the outfield in a Moke before games, as Hendy have the exclusive UK distribution rights for the popular vehicles.

Hendy, which represents 21 brands at dealerships throughout the south, has a long association with Hampshire Cricket and has advertising in place around the club’s home ground, the Ageas Bowl.

Mark Busby, Hendy Group commercial director, said: ‘We have a long association with supporting Hampshire Cricket with this partnership a perfect showcase for our expanding portfolio in the south.’

Tom James, head of sales and commercial partnerships at Hampshire Cricket, added: ‘We are delighted to extend our long term partnership with Hendy Motor Group.

‘During our time working together, we have enjoyed seeing their brand thrive in the region and look forward to the next steps in our journey together.’

Hampshire get their T20 Blast campaign underway on Friday night (May 27) with a home clash against Middlesex.

James Vince’s side made it to the semi finals last year before slipping to a narrow defeat against eventual runners-up, Somerset.