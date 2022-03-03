Dealer group JT Hughes joins Isuzu’s UK franchise network

JT Hughes Group has added Isuzu to its portfolio of franchises.

The car retailer said it hoped to increase its existing client base with the manufacturer’s new range of pick-ups.

Isuzu joins the Honda, Hyundai, Ineos, Kia and XBus marques at JT Hughes, which has showrooms in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown.

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max pick-up is already said to be drawing major interest from JT Hughes’s core customer base in the agricultural heartlands of England and Wales.

JT Hughes managing director John Hughes said: ‘We are immensely excited to forge this new partnership with Isuzu.

‘Introducing the award-winning Isuzu D-Max range at JT Hughes Newtown will allow us to continue providing our customers with the finest commercial vehicles.

‘It’s an exciting time at JT Hughes, as we refresh our showrooms with several of the world’s most innovative and iconic car brands.’

William Brown, managing director of Isuzu UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to be welcoming the JT Hughes Group into our network as we drive to enhance our sales and aftersales operations in all corners of the UK.’

Isuzu appointed 16 new dealers in 2021 as it looks to expand in Mitsubishi’s absence, following the latter’s decision to stop sales of new vehicles in the UK.

JT Hughes has had a long association with Mitsubishi, and its Newtown site will continue as a Mitsubishi service centre.