Dealer group Lookers creates 80 new sales jobs as it launches trainee programme

Dealer group Lookers has today launched a new trainee programme that will create 80 sales jobs across its dealerships.

The ‘Jump Start’ scheme will last six months and include dedicated classroom and on-the-job training for candidates entering the industry.

Applications are open to candidates of all ages, as long as they have previous experience in a customer-facing role.

As part of the programme, every candidate will be allocated a specially-trained mentor to ensure they get the best support and guidance available.

The new roles will be spread across Lookers’ UK and Ireland dealerships with a starting salary of £25,000.

Successful applicants will also be given a company car as the dealer group looks to continue its ‘people first’ strategy.

Danny Bishop, Lookers’ new head of learning and development, said: ‘As one of the UK and Ireland’s automotive industry leaders, Lookers is roundly recognised for the quality, depth and range of car brands on offer and for the exceptional aftersales service we provide.

‘We are also committed to leading in the provision of excellence in sales and customer service which is why we are investing in Jump Start, which has been carefully designed to recruit fresh, ambitious and friendly go-getters who recognise the importance of customer care.’

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, added: ‘The strength, passion and commitment of our people are behind Lookers’ success and I’m confident that our continued investment in learning, development, skills and training will continue to yield solid and sustainable results.

‘Providing new opportunities, shaping great careers and supporting their careers is our top priority and I’m delighted that Jump Start will help to spearhead new people with new energy to join us on the journey to even greater success.’

Main image: Danny Bishop (centre) with new trainees Asim Khan and Abbie Smith