Dealer group Vertu agrees sponsorship deal with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club

Dealer group Vertu Motors has added to its portfolio of sports sponsorships by agreeing a deal with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

The Robert Forrester-led firm has signed a two-year deal with the Trent Bridge outfit which will see its branding appear on the club’s shirts.

The agreement will also allow Vertu to benefit from pitch side displays, digital opportunities and player appearances.

It will aim to showcase the club’s community and grassroots programmes through a series of initiatives across the season.

Vertu operates several dealerships across the East Midlands and the latest deal is aimed at raising brand awareness across the region.

The dealer group is already involved in cricket thanks to a deal with Yorkshire and another with Durham.

It also has interests in football thanks to agreements with both Middlesborough and Sunderland.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with another historic sporting institution that has strong ties to their local community.

‘Our partnership with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club will allow us to expand our backing for the game of cricket even further, whilst supporting their contributions across the region.

‘Over the last year, we have demonstrated our commitment to raising awareness of our existing sport sponsorships and have seen a real return on investment through delivering dedicated PR and marketing initiatives.

‘As with the other clubs we work with in sport, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club are focused on contributing to their community, which is a real focus for us as a brand.

‘I am really pleased to put forward our support for the club and would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the best for the season ahead.’

Michael Temple, commercial director at Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, added: ‘It is tremendously exciting for us to be welcoming Vertu Motors as an Official Partner.

‘Vertu Motors is an established and respected national brand, renowned for its commitment to quality service and customer care.

‘It has a strong and expanding presence in the East Midlands, and we are keen to play our part in making the region a progressively successful place for its business to be.’

Nottinghamshire get their County Championship season underway tomorrow (March 7) with an away match against Sussex in Division Two.