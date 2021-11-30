Log in
Vertu Sunderland AFCVertu Sunderland AFC

News

Vertu Motors scores a double with Sunderland and Middlesbrough club partnerships

  • Dealership chain expands football sponsorship portfolio
  • Clubs excited and delighted to link up with retailer
  • Vertu boss hails their support and community commitment

Time 13 mins ago

Vertu Motors has become the official car retailer for Sunderland AFC’s men’s team as well as for Middlesbrough Football Club.

The partnerships, covering the current 2021/2022 season, will offer digital opportunities and see player appearances as part of the deals, said the automotive retail chain.

Chief executive Robert Forrester said the company was ‘delighted’ by the expansion of its football sponsorship portfolio, as both clubs had ‘huge support and demonstrate a real commitment to their community, which is fundamental to how we want to promote our partnerships’.

Advert

He added: ‘We look forward to working closely with them to bring the Vertu Motors brand to their audiences and support their various football initiatives across the region.’

Sunderland AFC chief operating officer Steve Davison said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors as an official partner.

‘Vertu is an established and respected national brand, which is renowned for its commitment to quality service and customer care.

‘Based in the north-east, it has an ever-growing presence within the region, and we look forward to working with it to establish a strong and lasting partnership.’

Advert

Lee Fryett, head of commercial at Middlesbrough FC, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors as a club partner.

Vertu Middlesbrough FC

‘We are excited to work with the Vertu Motors group and are proud to be partnering with one of the largest automotive retail groups in the UK.’

The additions expand Vertu Motors’ partnerships in sport, which include deals with the Newcastle Eagles basketball team and naming rights for the Eagles’ Vertu Motors Arena in Gateshead.

Meanwhile, in Scotland another of the wider group’s brands, Macklin Motors, has partnerships with Hibernian FC as well as Heart of Midlothian FC, and is a community partner of Celtic FC.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190