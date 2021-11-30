Vertu Motors scores a double with Sunderland and Middlesbrough club partnerships

Vertu Motors has become the official car retailer for Sunderland AFC’s men’s team as well as for Middlesbrough Football Club.

The partnerships, covering the current 2021/2022 season, will offer digital opportunities and see player appearances as part of the deals, said the automotive retail chain.

Chief executive Robert Forrester said the company was ‘delighted’ by the expansion of its football sponsorship portfolio, as both clubs had ‘huge support and demonstrate a real commitment to their community, which is fundamental to how we want to promote our partnerships’.

He added: ‘We look forward to working closely with them to bring the Vertu Motors brand to their audiences and support their various football initiatives across the region.’

Sunderland AFC chief operating officer Steve Davison said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors as an official partner.

‘Vertu is an established and respected national brand, which is renowned for its commitment to quality service and customer care.

‘Based in the north-east, it has an ever-growing presence within the region, and we look forward to working with it to establish a strong and lasting partnership.’

Lee Fryett, head of commercial at Middlesbrough FC, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors as a club partner.

‘We are excited to work with the Vertu Motors group and are proud to be partnering with one of the largest automotive retail groups in the UK.’

The additions expand Vertu Motors’ partnerships in sport, which include deals with the Newcastle Eagles basketball team and naming rights for the Eagles’ Vertu Motors Arena in Gateshead.

Meanwhile, in Scotland another of the wider group’s brands, Macklin Motors, has partnerships with Hibernian FC as well as Heart of Midlothian FC, and is a community partner of Celtic FC.