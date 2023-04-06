Dealers can boost test-drive bookings if they offer solo and longer sessions – survey

Dealers can increase test-drive bookings if they offer more flexibility to possible buyers – including not having a salesperson in the car.

That’s according to eBay Motor Group’s latest Consumer Insight Panel survey, which also found that buyers would be tempted to test-drive a vehicle if they knew in advance about special offers and if they could ‘borrow’ the car for longer.

The panel quizzed 2,000 car buyers about what would encourage them to test-drive a car they were interested in, even if they weren’t sure about it being worth their time to take one for a spin.

It allowed them to choose more than one incentive, and top of the list was solo test drives, which was favoured by almost a third of the buyers at 32.6 per cent.

Advance notice by salespeople of special offers was the next biggest influence – favoured by 31 per cent of buyers.

Longer test drives were the next most popular incentives, with 24.7 per cent wanting a car for 24 hours and 24 per cent during the day.

Twenty-three per cent said they appreciated having a salesperson present to answer questions during the drive.

Other factors were zero-excess insurance cover (22 per cent) and being able to negotiate a final cost beforehand (21 per cent).

Overall, one in five buyers were likely to take a test drive if they could book one online.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Test drives are an integral part of the car-buying experience, with our research revealing how some dealers can achieve higher volumes of bookings by listening to customer needs and removing any potential friction.

‘Unaccompanied test drives were the norm during the Covid lockdowns, so processes exist to offer them again if they have been suspended.

‘However, they are not for everyone, as nearly a quarter of buyers want a salesperson in the car to answer their questions.

‘This demonstrates how dealers need to have a balanced approach to their test-drive offerings.’

She added: ‘Likewise, some dealers might need to review the length of their test drives and offer longer ones. Promoting these benefits will help attract buyers to a particular dealership.

‘With dealers facing the ongoing challenge of converting leads into sales, offering more flexible approaches to the traditional test drive could provide an ideal opportunity for dealers to stand out and build rapport with customers.’