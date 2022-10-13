Car dealers can live at the office as showroom with on-site bungalow goes up for sale

Life as a car dealer can lead to long hours that leave you feeling as though you are practically living at the showroom.

It’s a well-known story for dealers all over the country but for one it could soon become a reality.

That is after an abandoned showroom came up for sale with a two-bedroom bungalow included on site in Derbyshire.

The site, named Stretton Service Station, was home to the Carbridge 4×4 Centre near Alfreton before being left vacant when the business departed earlier this year, the Derbyshire Telegraph reports.

Listed for £625,000 with on Rightmove, the showroom measures 1,683 square feet and includes space for up to 40 cars.

There is also extensive forecourt space in front of the main building as well as purpose built office facilities to take care of running a used car business.

The site is also exempt from VAT and business rates.

In their listing of the property, agents described the facilities as ‘a well equipped and modern showroom unit measuring 1,683 sqft with reception and office area, kitchen and WC, a further lock up garage unit measuring 356 sqft, forecourt and rear yard’.

They go on to say: ‘Stretton Service Station was previously used as a successful car sales business, storing between 30-40 cars both inside and outside.’

The living quarters are located directly next to the showroom and include two bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a recently upgraded kitchen.

There is also a ‘cosy’ lounge as well as a small garden area.

Writing in their description, agents wrote: ‘A spacious and immaculately presented two bedroom detached bungalow, situated in the semi rural location of Stretton, close to local amenities and surrounded by glorious Derbyshire countryside.

‘Offers 1079 sqft of accommodation, the property features a tastefully upgraded dining kitchen with integrated appliances and granite worktops, a bright yet cosy lounge with patio doors to the low maintenance garden, adjoining garden room, bathroom with separate bath and shower, good sized bedrooms and off road parking for two cars.’

Anyone interesting in taking on the property should contact Chesterfield-based agents, Dales and Peaks.