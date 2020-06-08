Dealers can benefit from a year-long half-price deal from newly established online car sales website yoauto to help them through the coronavirus crisis – saving them up to £300 a month.

Yoauto’s retail platform has been designed exclusively for car dealers, with an ethos it says is committed to supporting British automotive car dealers fairly and honestly – something its market research suggests many dealers in the UK feel is long overdue.

During the lockdown, yoauto.co.uk says it has reached more than a million active customers, and its advertised stock has been seen more than four million times on all its advertising platforms and created thousands of leads.

It is now offering an Early Adopter package to the first 1,000 dealers, giving them a 50 per cent discount over the first 12 months.

With a rapidly growing team, yoauto’s platform is built around the latest business intelligence.

Why should dealers use the Nottinghamshire-based outfit, though? Co-founders Antony Johnson, Paul Matthews and Gary Skzrypkowski, who have a wealth of industry experience between them, highlight the following attractions of yoauto:

Dedicated dealer landing pages

Infinity pages – meaning no scrambling to be on the first page

Direct calls and emails to dealers

Personalised social media campaigns

No price markers

No sponsored ads

No featured ads

No gimmicks

‘The aim of yoauto is to give dealers a fair and honest retail platform,’ is their proud mantra.

So, just what are the trio’s automotive credentials?

Antony was the project lead for the body engineering division of the new Range Rover Evoque and has been a consultant programme manager for automotive engineering and manufacturing companies for the past 10 years.

Paul has worked as a motor trader for 30 years ever since leaving school, owning several dealerships and supplying vehicles to the main dealers, while Gary helped design parts for Aston Martin and Mitsubishi.

And they had a clear vision when establishing the company. ‘Yoauto was started to provide dealers with a fair and honest retail platform, putting dealers first and giving them back control,’ they told Car Dealer.

The bargain pricing strategy is as follows:

0 to 60 cars: £100 per month for Early Adopters (normally £200)

61 to 120 cars: £200 per month for Early Adopters (normally £400)

120+ cars: £300 per month for Early Adopters (normally £600)

All prices are ex-VAT, subject to a minimum six-month minimum term, and for one site. There is a 30-day notice cancellation period following the six-month term.

Yoauto is so confident that dealers will love it that as an added assurance it won’t be taking any bank details or payment until July 1.

Stock details are loaded and updated automatically once dealers have signed up. They are added to the yoauto.co.uk platform completely free of charge, allowing dealers to take advantage of the current advertising campaigns, which are focused on social media and Google.

Once the free period has ended, dealers are then given 14 days to provide their payment details – and they’re under no obligation to continue if they decide not to take advantage of one of yoauto’s great offers.

For more information email contact@yoauto.co.uk or phone 0115 718 0488.