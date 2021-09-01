Log in

Dealers react on social media as first 71 plate vehicles fly off the forecourts

  • Dealerships across the country have been handing over their first 71 plate vehicles
  • New registration came into circulation today
  • Dealers take to Twitter to show delighted customers collecting their new cars

Time 5 mins ago

Car dealers across the country have been handing over their first 71 plate cars on the day the new registration came into use.

Dealerships have been posting on Twitter to celebrate the arrival of the new plates and show off their latest sales.

The likes of Peter Cooper, Marshalls and Chorley Group have all been tweeting about the new reg with sales appearing to be going well.

Among the happy-looking customers to get their hands on a shiny new car was a Mr Kerby, who bagged a Seat Ibiza from Snows in Southampton.

A short trip along the south coast, mother and daughter, Mrs and Miss Wain, looked delighted as they collected their new Volkswagen ID.3 Style from Peter Cooper in Portsmouth.

In Wales, Bridgend Ford posted pictures of several delighted customers as they arrived to collect their new vehicles.

LMC Citroen in Farnborough even got special ’71’ balloons brought into the showroom to mark the big day.

Several dealerships have special offers on as they bid to sell more brand new cars.

Toomey Motor Group is offering customers a £500 part exchange bonus when they swap their car for a 71 plated vehicle.

Victoria Park Mazda in Cardiff is offering 71 plate vehicles with two years 0% APR on Mazda Personal Contract Purchase.

Away from dealerships, motorists have been spotting the new plates out on the road – with Drive Tribe’s Tim Rodie even spotting a bright green Lamborghini Urus donning the latest reg.

The new plates will remain in circulation for six months before being replaced by a new ’22’ registration on March 1, next year.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

