Dealers react on social media as first 71 plate vehicles fly off the forecourts

Car dealers across the country have been handing over their first 71 plate cars on the day the new registration came into use.

Dealerships have been posting on Twitter to celebrate the arrival of the new plates and show off their latest sales.

The likes of Peter Cooper, Marshalls and Chorley Group have all been tweeting about the new reg with sales appearing to be going well.

Among the happy-looking customers to get their hands on a shiny new car was a Mr Kerby, who bagged a Seat Ibiza from Snows in Southampton.

NEW REG DAY IS HERE 🎉 Mr Kerby has just picked up his shiny new #SEAT Ibiza from Sales Executive, Nathan. From everyone at Snows #Southampton, we wish you many happy miles! pic.twitter.com/kEkKnLMRVs — Snows SEAT (@SnowsSEAT) September 1, 2021

A short trip along the south coast, mother and daughter, Mrs and Miss Wain, looked delighted as they collected their new Volkswagen ID.3 Style from Peter Cooper in Portsmouth.

Mother and Daughter, Mrs and Miss Wain collecting their beautiful Volkswagen ID.3 Style from our Portsmouth dealership.#PeterCooperGroup #71Plate #CustomerHandovers pic.twitter.com/2J6sr2Gdsm — Peter Cooper Motor Group (@ThePCMG) September 1, 2021

In Wales, Bridgend Ford posted pictures of several delighted customers as they arrived to collect their new vehicles.

Happy #NewCarDay to these customers who have just collected their brand new 71 plate Ford cars! 🚘👏

Thank you for choosing Bridgend Ford – we wish you all the best! 😆 #BridgendFord #Ford #HappyCustomers pic.twitter.com/zbUMyPh4gi — Bridgend Ford (@BridgendFord) September 1, 2021

LMC Citroen in Farnborough even got special ’71’ balloons brought into the showroom to mark the big day.

‼️NEW PLATE DAY ‼️ The new 71 registration plate has finally dropped! Come down to LMC Farnham and collect your new plate today. #cars #showroom #carsforsale pic.twitter.com/BevVHjEqj7 — LMC Citroen (@LMCFarnham) September 1, 2021

Several dealerships have special offers on as they bid to sell more brand new cars.

Toomey Motor Group is offering customers a £500 part exchange bonus when they swap their car for a 71 plated vehicle.

It’s that time of the year again – out with the old, in with the new. The new 71 Plate has arrived at Toomey Motor Group!🎉🚗 Don’t forget we’re currently offering a £500 part exchange bonus! To find your 71 Plate call 01702 885 154 or visit https://t.co/hrff5fl5LS #Toomey pic.twitter.com/rIctHp6t9p — Toomey Motor Group (@Toomey_Group) September 1, 2021

Victoria Park Mazda in Cardiff is offering 71 plate vehicles with two years 0% APR on Mazda Personal Contract Purchase.

A great offer, served on a (71) plate. Grab your brand new 71 plate Mazda, available with 2 years 0% APR on Mazda Personal Contract Purchase. Come down to Victoria Park Mazda to have a look through our range or call our team on 029 2038 7461 for more information. pic.twitter.com/dJ9ITQzsV3 — Victoria Park Mazda (@MazdaCardiff) September 1, 2021

Away from dealerships, motorists have been spotting the new plates out on the road – with Drive Tribe’s Tim Rodie even spotting a bright green Lamborghini Urus donning the latest reg.

Of course the first 71 plate I see is a green Urus in the queue for Salon Privates pic.twitter.com/5xOPUNMsJk — Tim Rodie (@timrodie) September 1, 2021

The new plates will remain in circulation for six months before being replaced by a new ’22’ registration on March 1, next year.