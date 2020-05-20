Dealers are rushing to provide an efficient way of allowing solo test drives.

That’s according to intelligent vehicle management and protection technologies provider AX and follows the DVLA confirming that unaccompanied test drives can take place on trade plates during the lockdown, as reported by Car Dealer.

AX says that as dealers transform their digital services, unaccompanied test drives – of new or used vehicles – are far easier and safer, particularly when they’re paired with paperless systems, and dealer interest in offering a seamless and safe service is rising sharply.

Vince Powell, pictured, managing director of AX Innovation, said: ‘As the sector reboots, there has been a step change in sentiment and the latest guidelines bring some very welcome clarity for the sector.

‘Demand for our paperless services is rising fast, and we know consumers are receptive to the idea of unaccompanied test drives. Dealers are realising they need to offer an efficient and safe test-drive service rapidly.

“The issue is that there’s a lot of paperwork, from insurance forms to DVLA checks and dealership form-filling, and it is easier said than done. Throw in the fact that safety is the biggest concern for the industry, and operationally it is quite tricky.

‘But there are ways to make it safer and much more straightforward, with all the paperwork performed seamlessly on a customer’s driveway and only requiring a digital signature.’

AX says that by combining a multi-platform diary system, day-rate insurance and real-time DVLA licence checks with the ability to give and accept electronic signature, customers can access more services and dealers can reduce the effect of restrictions, since physical contact is avoided.

