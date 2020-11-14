A Cheshire car dealership that won a contentious retrospective planning application has lodged another bid for approval for work already carried out.

Mangoletsi in Allostock wants permission for two illuminated signs as well as four non-illuminated signs that it put in place on the north gable elevation to the showroom in 2017.

The new retrospective application comes a month after the London Road showroom secured approval for an extension put up three years earlier, reports the Northwich Guardian.

Allostock Parish Council had called for it to be refused but Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee allowed it, although various conditions were imposed, including Mangoletsi having to turn off the canopy lights outside of business hours.

In the latest application, which seeks permission for the signs until March 31, 2022, planning agent Toby Tyler of Tyler & Co Architects in Altrincham admits that no consultations have been held with neighbours or the community.

Mangoletsi, which holds franchises for Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, MG and Suzuki and has been in Allostock for nearly 50 years, claims to be the UK’s biggest Alfa Romeo dealership as well as the longest established.

It is unknown when a decision on the signs will be made.

Image: Google Street View (Sep 2018)

