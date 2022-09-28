Delight at Snows after being ranked top UK dealership chain for customer experience two years in a row

Snows is celebrating being ranked the UK’s number one dealership chain for customer experience for the second year running.

It came top in the 2022 automotive industry report from Reputation, which scored it 775 out of a possible 1,000.

The new and used dealership group, which has 47 showrooms across the south and south-west of England, netted an 86 per cent customer sentiment score, making it the second year in a row that it has triumphed among UK dealership chains.

That was 16 percentage points above second-placed Pendragon, which garnered a Reputation score of 727.

The reputation experience management firm analysed five million customer reviews worldwide to produce its latest report, which also covers the USA, Canada, France and Germany.

It also surveyed buyers about how they use digital to shop for cars before ranking dealer groups, dealerships and brands.

Review volume was down by three per cent, reflecting the fact that fewer people have been buying cars this year, but within that overall figure the review volume for EVs was up by 57 per cent, showing their growing popularity.

Reputation said its data science team employed their own data analysis methodology, which uses natural language processing, to detect patterns in comments.

Snows chief operating officer Neil McCue told Car Dealer: ‘We’re over the moon at the win.’

Coming top again adds to the air of celebration at the dealership group, which is marking 60 years in business this year.

Meanwhile, Porsche Centre Teesside came top of the UK dealerships, while Kia was the number one brand in the UK.

Reputation found that dealerships were winning on the sales floor, with its consumer survey showing that half the number of respondents said staff professionalism was an important factor when choosing a dealership.

However, it also discovered that dealers need to focus more on their service departments.

It said 47 per cent of people were motivated to write a review based on their experience with the service department, and since the service and parts departments accounted for about half a dealership’s profitability, it was critical to get it right.

Learning from sentiment also had an important part to play in improving a dealership’s reputation. Reputation said its research showed that dealers with stronger reputations increased sales by up to 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, 80 per cent of respondents said they had delayed a purchase because of inventory shortages, while 65 per cent said a dealership had to have a four-star rating as a minimum for them to consider buying from them, and 70 per cent of consumers said they’d be willing to travel 20 miles to a top-rated dealership.

The top 10 dealer groups and their Reputation scores

Snows Motor Group – 775 Pendragon – 727 Renault Retail Group – 714 Lookers – 706 Steven Eagell Group – 704 RRG Group – 690 JCT600 – 683 Listers – 673 TG Holdcroft – 671 Inchcape – 656

The top 10 dealerships and their scores

Porsche Centre Teesside – 919 Gravells Kia (Hereford) – 909 Roadside Garages Kia (Coleraine) – 905 Roadworthy Bristol – 904 Stratstone Jaguar, Mayfair – 902 McMillan Motors Greenock MG – 900 Porsche Centre Newcastle – 897 Stoneacre Wallasey – 895 Brayley Honda St Albans – 894 Glyn Hopkin Renault Colchester – 892

The top 10 brands and their scores

Kia – 710 Renault – 703 Hyundai – 695 Lexus – 692 Mazda – 665 MG – 664 Toyota – 663 Volvo – 660 Honda – 649 Nissan – 643

Reputation said it also identified five key trends that were shaping the automotive industry:

EVs creating tension between OEMs and dealerships The service lane is ripe with opportunities to improve customer experience Subscription add-ons create a customer experience problem Continued price increases and supply chain challenges Customer feedback directly shaping the future of the industry

Anthony Gaskell, Reputation’s managing director for the EMEA area, said: ‘As the automotive industry continues to navigate a wide variety of changes – especially those related to supply chain and inflation – customer experience is more important than ever.

‘Automotive industry leaders must rely on feedback from customers in order to close the loop, grow their businesses and create loyal customers.’