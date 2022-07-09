Peugeot’s boss doesn’t like the word ‘dealer’; Will customers ditch holidays to buy a car?; Why two-year MOT tests are a bad idea – Car Dealer Podcast

Why Peugeot’s new boss doesn’t like the word ‘dealer’, will customers really ditch holidays to buy a new car, and why two-year MOT tests are a terrible idea were just a few of the news stories debated this week on the Car Dealer Podcast.

Car Dealer founder and editor-in-chief James Baggott returned to the podcast with Car Dealer’s Jon Reay.

The pair were joined by the chief operating officer of south coast dealer group Snows, Neil McCue.

He explained how supply is the biggest challenge for the successful group, but that it had a very healthy order book.

‘Stock inventory is very low at the moment,’ he said, ‘but for us and the industry moving forwards, it’s about taking orders and managing the order book.

‘One benefit we are seeing is an increase in profitability on our new car margin which is good new, but clearly we want more cars, as it’s never good having too much of an order bank.’

You can hear more of what McCue had to say by listening to the podcast

Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, two of the team go head to head choosing their favourite stories of the week and an industry guest decides which was best.