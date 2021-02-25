Used cars searches have soared higher than pre-pandemic levels despite the lockdown, according to AA Cars.

The used car website said it saw demand rise steadily on its platform once lockdown restrictions eased last summer and this interest has continued to surge.

AA Cars said searches remained 20 per cent higher in January than they were during the same month in 2020 – which was before the pandemic started to affect the UK.

Despite lockdown, searches for used cars in January were almost three times greater (185 per cent) than during the first national lockdown last April.

AA Cars said this may be partly attributed to weather conditions – with more people willing to walk and cycle during warm weather, but more inclined to drive during a colder and wetter January – and more dealers offering click-and-collect and delivery services.

AA Cars expects demand for used cars to grow further after lockdown and once forecourts are reopened.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: ‘The winding-down of the first nationwide lockdown last summer prompted a spike in interest in used cars, but demand has not tailed off, even as new restrictions came into force at the start of January.

‘Forecourts may be closed, but dealers are still finding ways to get cars to buyers, either by offering a click-and-collect service or even home delivery.

‘This sustained increase in searches is very encouraging for the industry, and we expect to see this grow further after lockdown, when people can visit forecourts again.

‘Throughout the pandemic, some people swapped from commuting to work by train or bus to using a car instead. It will be interesting to see whether those habits continue this year now that people have become more reliant on their car.’