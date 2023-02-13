Driving efficiency and revenue with an all-in-one F&I solution

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving automotive industry, it’s essential to have a reliable and innovative F&I programme to drive your business.

With digital disruptions, changing regulations and shifting demands for the customer and agent experience, it’s important to find the right partner that can be there each step of the way.

A holistic approach is crucial to the success of any F&I programme. When you switch to an all-in-one F&I solution with Fortegra, dealers can expect:

A standalone F&I programme can lead to a more optimised experience and increased productivity of your agents with systems and processes that are built for the automotive industry. An all-in-one programme provider empowers its partners with the latest product and marketing information, as well as easy-to-use digital selling tools that encompass the programme solution for today and tomorrow. Increased margins: It’s no secret that working with one partner for your F&I solution leads to more money kept in your pocket. Finding the right provider that offers support for compliance, administration, training and development, sales and marketing plus technology provides operational and financial efficiencies.

It’s no secret that working with one partner for your F&I solution leads to more money kept in your pocket. Finding the right provider that offers support for compliance, administration, training and development, sales and marketing plus technology provides operational and financial efficiencies. Better agent and customer experience: An all-in-one solution simplifies the omnichannel communication and programme management. Focused end-to-end programme training enables your employees to better meet the F&I needs of your customers, improving programme performance and satisfaction. When it’s time for customers to file a claim, they enjoy a seamless claim experience and walk away with increased trust in the dealer’s brand.

An all-in-one solution simplifies the omnichannel communication and programme management. Focused end-to-end programme training enables your employees to better meet the F&I needs of your customers, improving programme performance and satisfaction. When it’s time for customers to file a claim, they enjoy a seamless claim experience and walk away with increased trust in the dealer’s brand. Single-source data: Reduce errors and inefficiencies with your customer and vendor information. In effect, dealers can expect enhanced reporting and analytics across the entirety of the F&I programme.

Reduce errors and inefficiencies with your customer and vendor information. In effect, dealers can expect enhanced reporting and analytics across the entirety of the F&I programme. Increased efficiency: A single F&I solution provider results in faster onboarding and a shorter lead time to get your programme up to speed. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your time and resources are more efficiently accounted for across all aspects of your programme.

Partner with Fortegra Europe Insurance Company plc*, an A- rated carrier

Fortegra Europe has partnered with top dealer groups, independent dealers and large franchises since 2018 to provide an end-to-end solution for the automotive industry.

Partners count on Fortegra for its strength and stability, proved by its track record of success with many of the UK’s largest automotive retailers.

Fortegra is a leading provider of bespoke vehicle protection products built to meet the needs of today’s customer.

Its solution keeps going where others stop, with top automotive experts in product development, underwriting, compliance, policy and claim administration, as well as streamlined digital toolkits to support all facets of the F&I solution.

As a carrier committed to its partners’ success, Fortegra’s programme can be customised and white-labelled to meet the needs of your customers.

If you’re looking for a trusted partner who can help you stay ahead of the curve in the automotive industry, look no further than Fortegra.

Click here to learn more about Fortegra’s all-in-one F&I solution and how Fortegra can help you succeed.

*Fortegra Europe Insurance Company plc is authorised under the Insurance Business Act 1998 of the laws of Malta to carry out general insurance business and is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority under reference number 805770, and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority.

