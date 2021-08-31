DS Automobiles announces plans to go all-electric from 2024

DS Automobiles is set to become an all-electric brand after the French firm announced that all new models will only be released as EVs from 2024.

Every model across the company’s range is already offered with an electrified power unit but petrol and diesel cars are set to be phased out altogether in the coming years.

From 2024, DS will stop making new models with traditional powertrains to focus entirely on EV production.

The manufacturer has already achieved huge success from its electrified range, which accounts for 30 per cent of its registrations.

Last year it was the leading multi-energy brand in Europe with the lowest average CO2 emissions of 83.1g/km.

The firm says it is at the cutting edge of electric technology, being the only manufacturer to win two consecutive Teams’ and Drivers’ titles in Formula E.

Among the new models released for 2024 will be a 100 per cent electric version of the popular DS 4.

The future model will be fds4The move is part of a wider move from Stellantis-owned companies to reduce their carbon footprint.

Béatrice Foucher, CEO of DS Automobiles, said: ‘The car industry is experiencing a change whose breadth and speed are unprecedented.

‘As a pioneer, DS Automobiles has anticipated this move, with electrification at the centre of its strategy.

‘The next developments in legislation and the EV ecosystem provide opportunities that we want to offer to our customers who already like our electrified range.

‘I took the decision to speed up the development to create a new 100 per cent electric art of travel, desirable in terms of enjoyment and remarkable in terms of quality and performance; a new art of travel, steadfastly high tech and still just as refined.

‘It is a daring plan that will take shape from 2024.’