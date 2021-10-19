Eden Motor Group opens new Mazda showroom in Reading

Dealer group Eden has opened a new Mazda franchise in Reading, Berkshire.

The new site, which opened recently, is adjacent to Eden’s existing Hyundai dealership in Rose Kiln Lane, and brings the number of Eden dealerships across southern England to 24 and representing seven brands.

The new Mazda site is the first time the brand has been represented in Reading itself for over a decade.

The seven-car showroom features a WiFi bar, full-size disabled facilities and a waiting area with two 50-inch screens, and there’s also space for over 60 used cars.

Eden’s operations director, James Kurd, said: ‘Eden has had a long and successful relationship with Mazda through our sites in Basingstoke and Taunton, so extending this to Reading where we’re already an established name was both a great move for Eden and a great move for Mazda.

‘With Vauxhall and Hyundai already represented by Eden in the town, Mazda was the perfect fit for our portfolio.

‘We’re absolutely delighted to further represent the brand as it continues to diversify and evolve, especially with its electric models.

We have already welcomed hundreds of customers from Reading and the surrounding areas into our new showroom to demonstrate all that Eden Mazda has to offer.’