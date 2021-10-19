Log in
Eden Motor Group opens new Mazda showroom in Reading

  • Eden Motor Group opens new Mazda showroom in Reading, Berkshire
  • First time Japanese carmaker has been represented in Reading for a over a decade
  • New seven-car showroom and site has space for over 60 used cars

Dealer group Eden has opened a new Mazda franchise in Reading, Berkshire.

The new site, which opened recently, is adjacent to Eden’s existing Hyundai dealership in Rose Kiln Lane, and brings the number of Eden dealerships across southern England to 24 and representing seven brands.

The new Mazda site is the first time the brand has been represented in Reading itself for over a decade.

The seven-car showroom features a WiFi bar, full-size disabled facilities and a waiting area with two 50-inch screens, and there’s also space for over 60 used cars.

Eden’s operations director, James Kurd, said: ‘Eden has had a long and successful relationship with Mazda through our sites in Basingstoke and Taunton, so extending this to Reading where we’re already an established name was both a great move for Eden and a great move for Mazda.

‘With Vauxhall and Hyundai already represented by Eden in the town, Mazda was the perfect fit for our portfolio.

‘We’re absolutely delighted to further represent the brand as it continues to diversify and evolve, especially with its electric models.

We have already welcomed hundreds of customers from Reading and the surrounding areas into our new showroom to demonstrate all that Eden Mazda has to offer.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

