Eight dealerships have have had their Financial Conduct Authority permissions cancelled.

They were included in the regulator’s latest list of businesses to be struck off, and removes their ability to offer consumer credit.

It means they can no longer sell vehicles on finance so are effectively limited to cash-only sales. If they had a stocking facility with a finance house, that will be withdrawn as well.

They are as follows:

Global Remarketing Ltd, of Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke, South Lanarkshire – www.braidwoodcarsales.co.uk

Dunstable Car Centre, of West Street Dunstable – www.dunstablecarcentre.com

Nicholas Anderton, trading as Little Gems Cars, of Charlton Road, Andover – www.littlegemscars.co.uk

Jarnail Singh Basran, trading as Horseley Fields Motors (no address given)

Clacton Car Sales Ltd, of St John’s Road, Clacton-on-Sea – www.clactoncarsales.co.uk

HMS Cars Ltd, of High Street, Edgware – www.hmscarsltd.co.uk

Oldham Van Centre Limited, of Vanguard Business Park, Hamilton Street, Oldham – www.oldhamvancentre.com

RL Cars – Rob Collier, trading as RL Cars (no address given)

The FCA told Car Dealer Magazine that it was unable to provide addresses for Jarnail Singh Basran, trading as Horseley Fields Motors, or RL Cars, as they were sole traders.