Elon Musk meets Chinese premier as new EVs are revealed in Beijing

Tesla boss Elon Musk has met the Chinese premier in Beijing as the nation’s carmakers are showing off their latest EVs at the capital’s motor show.

Li Qiang sat down with Musk over the weekend and spoke of his hopes of US-China cooperation, saying it would be a ‘win-win’. He cited Tesla’s operations in China as a successful example of economic cooperation, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said.

For China, Musk is a welcome antidote to the tough talk from US officials, which played out most recently during a visit by secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Li’s remarks also reflect China’s efforts to attract foreign investment to boost its flagging economy.

It was not clear whether Musk would visit the auto show, which runs through this week.

Chinese carmakers and start-ups have launched several electric cars in recent years, some going head-to-head with Tesla and undercutting the American maker on price.

An earlier CCTV online report said that Musk had come at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and met with its president, Ren Hongbin, to exchange views on further cooperation and other topics.

Tesla has a major manufacturing base in Shanghai for both domestic sales in China and exports to Europe and other regions.

It cut prices in China a week ago, following similar reductions in the US.

Tesla has a major manufacturing base in Shanghai for both domestic sales in China and exports to Europe and other regions.

It cut prices in China a week ago, following similar reductions in the US.