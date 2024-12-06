Estelle Miller, EV Experts – Dealers’ Dealer of the Year Winner 2024

Our Dealers’ Dealer of the Year award aims to celebrate the person in the motor trade who does the most to help others in the automotive industry.

The trophy is extra special as it is our only award voted for by the dealers, reflecting the high regard in which the winner is held among their peers.

There can be no doubt that our two highly commended dealers – Redgate Lodge’s Scott Sibley and Berrow Motors’ Joe Betty – rank among the very best the trade has to offer but there could only be one winner.

This year, the coveted prize was awarded to Estelle Miller, who runs the Surrey-based EV Experts along with her husband Martin.

She received the award in recognition of her not only being a fantastic advocate for the industry, but a great spokesperson on new technologies.

Miller and EV Experts previously tasted success at last year’s Used Car Awards, when the firm won our EV Dealer of the Year gong.

Reacting to her latest win, Miller told Car Dealer: ‘I’m really honoured actually.

‘I didn’t come from the motor trade, I joined the motor trade in 2017 to sell electric cars and sell used electric cars specifically.

‘So many people have helped me along the way and so many of them are in that room as well.

‘I’m really taken aback and honoured to have been given this. Thank you very much!

‘We are still powering on with that message that switching to electric is going to happen. It’s got to happen and also they are great to drive, people!

‘I’m definitely an evangelist for it but, having said that, it’s really important to understand what you’re buying and customers understand that it’s going to work for them.’

Estelle Miller, EV Experts

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Jay Manek, Mercland

Joe Betty, Berrow Motors

On hand to congratulate Miller was Car Dealer’s editor-in-chief, James Baggott, who said: ‘Estelle Miller has shown exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to excellence, making her a standout choice for Dealers’ Dealer of the Year.

‘Her ability to inspire those around her and consistently deliver outstanding results has earned her the respect and admiration of her peers across the industry.

‘This award is a true testament to her hard work, vision, and dedication. Congratulations, Estelle — you are a shining example of what this industry is all about.’

Main image: Estelle Miller collects her award from Mike Brewer and James Vaughan, founder and CEO of Trade 2 Trade.