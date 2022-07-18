European new car sales continue to plummet as supply chain issues continue

New car registrations slumped bay over 15 per cent in June, as supply chain problems and rising inflation continue to dampen sales.

Latest figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reveal June saw 886,510 cars registered in dealerships in European Union states – a 15.4 per cent fall on June 2021.

When the UK and European Free Trade countries are added, the overall number of registrations came to 1,066,137 – a 16.8 per cent decline.

It means that across the EU the month was the worst June for volume since 1996, mirroring UK figures.

German giant Volkswagen was the worst hit carmaker with registrations falling by 24.4 per cent in (EU, EFTA and UK combined).

Stellantis didn’t fare much better as it recorded a fall of 16.5 per cent.

Analysts LMC Automotive said in an update earlier this month that it does not expect the industry to ‘overcome supply constraints anytime soon’.

Bloomberg Intelligence, however, believes the UK and Germany may return to growth in July due to easier year-on-year comparisons.