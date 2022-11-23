EV buyers ‘polarised’ over impact of VED for electric cars – research

The government’s decision to introduce VED on electric cars from April 2025 has ‘polarised’ car buyers considering an EV as their next purchase.

eBay Motors Group quizzed 2,000 in-market car buyers and found that nearly half (45 per cent) were not put off by the move.

However, 37 per cent said the announcement is either making them reconsider or drop their plans to go electric.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter (23 per cent) said the VED charge will make no difference to their plans to buy an EV.

And a further 16 per cent said they plan to carry on but will buy cars priced under £40,000 to avoid the Expensive Car Supplement, also applied for the first time on EVs from April 2025.

eBay Motors found a small number (six per cent) plan to buy an EV earlier to maximise the time when the vehicle is exempt from road tax.

The research, which was carried out by Insight Advantage, also found 18 per cent of buyers are more concerned about the rising cost of charging than the imposition of VED.

When specifically asked how cost of living concerns would impact their next car purchase, regardless of fuel type, the top three concerns expressed were: the UK economy now going into recession; the cost of energy bills; and the impact of inflation on goods and services.

Lucy Tugby, eBay Motors Group marketing director, said: ‘At a time when momentum was building for EV sales, the Autumn Budget has polarised buyers’ views on whether the next car they purchase will be electric.

‘Our research highlights just how sensitive some buyers are to the removal of what has long been a valued incentive and reward for going electric.

‘As the clock ticks down on the 2030 ban on the sale of new combustion engine cars, this sends out a confusing message to buyers and could have ramifications for the government’s Net Zero targets.’

Will electric car tax changes put off buyers? Car dealers and industry experts have their say