Evolution Funding celebrates reaching £1bn milestone in motor finance advances

Evolution Funding is celebrating reaching a key milestone figure of £1bn in motor finance advances, with total platform transactions now at more than £1.5bn.

The achievement comes seven months after the sub-prime finance provider, which is the UK’s largest motor finance broker and technology provider and was highly commended in this year’s Car Dealer Power, posted a record month in March of £117.4m in advances.

Chief executive Lee Streets said: ‘Reaching this £1bn milestone is a proud moment for everyone in the business.

‘This target was set when we launched our new vision, mission and values in December 2019.

‘Part of our mission was to intermediate £1bn in consumer advances via our platform.

‘To have delivered this less than three years later is an incredible achievement. Considering we still have two more months to go, we will far exceed that goal in 2022.’

He added: ‘The past few years have seen us grow exponentially, and we successfully emerged from the pandemic in a strong market position.

‘We have focused heavily on building out our technology proposition, as well as strengthening our internal teams right up to board level.

‘My thanks go out to our amazing staff for their continued commitment and focus, along with those dealers and partners who have supported us over the years.

‘We are about to head into our 20th year of trading, and this milestone gives us a great springboard for the next stage of our growth.’