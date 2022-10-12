Evolution Funding – Highly commended Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) 2022

Evolution Funding was established in 2002 and has grown to become the UK’s largest motor finance broker.

It employs some 370 people, finances more than 68,000 vehicles a year, and supports 4,500-plus dealers.

In early 2019, it secured investment from private equity firm LDC to expand and in July 2021, it acquired leading automotive software and digital services provider Click Dealer.

Marketing director Sarah Simpkins said how thrilled Evolution was at being highly commended.

‘This is our second year of recognition in this category, so we’re delighted that our dealers and their customers continue to enjoy the highest standards of service.

‘Our specialist deal-making team, Evolution Extra, work really hard to look after our dealers’ sub-prime customers,’ she commented.

‘Their efforts, combined with our award-winning aggregator technology, ensure that customers are getting the best outcome available from our panel.

‘We want consumers to feel confident that they are in safe hands and the dealers themselves are no better testimony to that!’

She also told how important the Car Dealer Power awards were, saying: ‘Awards based on dealer and customer votes give them so much credibility – there’s nowhere to hide, and getting recognition means all the more, especially in a competitive category such as this.’

Simpkins added that the past year had been a ‘fantastic’ one for the company.

‘There’s so much to talk about! We’re always looking for ways to support dealers with regulation and compliance, we’ve welcomed several new prime lenders to the panel and we’ve delivered technology enhancements that drive efficiencies in the application and payout process.

‘We’ve launched an exciting new PCP product offering GFVs of up to 94 per cent of Cap monitor and we’re building out a platform with our sister company Click Dealer that will facilitate a seamless car and finance sales one-stop shop.’

Looking ahead, she said: ‘We never stand still, so we’ll be driving forward with our vision of leading change and digital innovation in motor finance.

‘The next big challenge for the industry is consumer duty, and we’ll be looking at ways to support dealers with understanding and fulfilling their obligations.