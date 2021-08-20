Ex-CarShop CEO and Sytner board member Jonathan Dunkley joins Cazoo part-time in strategy role

Former CarShop chief executive and Sytner Group board member Jonathan Dunkley has joined Cazoo in a part-time role as its senior strategic adviser.

He was most recently chief executive of Sytner’s car supermarket division, overseeing more than 1,600 employees across nine retail outlets in the UK and with revenue nearing £1bn.

Before that, he had several senior roles at CarShop including CEO plus group operations and marketing director.

Dunkley is currently chairman of plant-based dessert company Over The Spoon – recently renamed from Freaks of Nature – as well as managing partner at boutique private equity firm Camden Ventures.

He will be working with the operating and commercial teams at the online car retailer, including chief operating officer Paul Whitehead, to focus on key areas of the business, such as car-buying and reconditioning, as well as increasing revenue.

Cazoo – which recently launched an all-inclusive monthly car subscription service for new cars – says it has sold more than 35,000 cars in the UK since launching less than two years ago.

It is currently preparing to launch fully in France and Germany later this year.

Cazoo founder and CEO Alex Chesterman said: ‘We are delighted to have Jonathan as part of our team.

‘His experience from running the UK’s largest car supermarket business will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our mission of providing the best car-buying and selling experience for consumers across the UK and Europe.’

Dunkley – pictured talking at CDX 2016 when he was at CarShop – said: ‘I’m very much looking forward to working with Alex, Paul and the team.

‘Cazoo has achieved phenomenal growth already but are only just getting started.

‘Their strategy and ambition is clear and I look forward to playing my part in helping to transform the largest retail market in Europe.’