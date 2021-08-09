Ex-Lookers bosses Andy Bruce and Nigel McMinn join the board of Fleet Alliance

Former Lookers bosses Andy Bruce and Nigel McMinn have joined the board of Fleet Alliance, it was announced today (Aug 9).

Bruce, who was chief executive of the dealership chain group, and McMinn, who was chief operating officer, stepped down in November 2019.

The Glasgow-based fleet management and leasing broker said both would lead it in its next phase of growth.

They have been appointed to the same roles they had at Lookers, with Fleet Alliance managing director and shareholder Martin Brown becoming chairman of the business.

All the appointments are effective as of today, with the new executive structure being hailed by Fleet Alliance as the most significant change to its board since the company was started nearly 20 years ago by shareholders Allen Flynn and Marjory Flynn as well as Brown.

Since then it has grown to become a highly profitable business, with a managed fleet of more than 30,000 vehicles worth in excess of £1bn.

Commenting on the new-look executive board, Brown said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Andy and Nigel to lead our next phase of expansion.

‘Their experience of creating growth, considerable manufacturer relationships, and extensive knowledge gained in the retail sector will be invaluable to the company as we position ourselves for the future.

‘Fleet Alliance has grown significantly into a premium fleet management company since the business first started.

‘But now the time is right for the longer term development of Fleet Alliance and an injection of fresh new thinking as the leasing sector becomes more mainstream.

‘In my new role as chairman, I will continue to have a key input to the business and draw on almost 25 years of experience in the leasing market.

‘Although I will be stepping away from my day-to-day role, I will work with Andy and Nigel on strategy, while representing the interests of the shareholders.’

Between them, Bruce and McMinn helped shape Lookers to become one of the largest motor groups over seven years.

‘I am excited to join the team at Fleet Alliance and help with the next chapter of the business,’ said Bruce.

‘The leasing broker sector has grown to become an important part of the automotive landscape and I am convinced the company has many opportunities ahead of it.

‘Not only can it continue to benefit from the growing popularity of leasing to both consumer and enterprise sectors, but it can broaden its capabilities to embrace the increasingly important mobility sector.’

McMinn said: ‘Fleet Alliance is the leading broker in the corporate and SME leasing market and the aim is to develop this side of the business as the market moves to EVs.

‘The Intelligent Car Leasing personal leasing brand for consumers has shown significant growth in recent years and has the potential to accelerate further.

‘It will be a key focus of mine to bring experience from the franchised retail world to maximise this opportunity.’

They bolster the current Fleet Alliance executive team of commercial director David Blackmore, finance director Angela Robertson, client services director Grant Boardman, and corporate sales director Rob Wentworth-James.

Fleet Alliance is a member of EV100, which is a global group of businesses committed to switching fleets to zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

It recently announced that it would be working with the Eco3 Partnership to become a carbon-neutral company, and at the beginning of the year was awarded Platinum Investors In People accreditation.

Pictured from left are Andy Bruce, Martin Brown and Nigel McMinn